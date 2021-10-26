CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 567 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,687 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $215.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $122.73 and a 12 month high of $219.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.66.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.42.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

