Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $264.19.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Citigroup cut their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:CI opened at $215.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.14 and a 200 day moving average of $230.92. Cigna has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $288,753,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cigna by 74.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $452,612,000 after purchasing an additional 815,054 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after purchasing an additional 520,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,541,000 after buying an additional 429,443 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

