Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $241,000 in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PMGM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of Priveterra Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,353,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,676,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,809,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMGM opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

