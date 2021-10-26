Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $430.41 and last traded at $428.99, with a volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $428.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus increased their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,296 shares of company stock valued at $24,251,347. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

