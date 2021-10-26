Cipher Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Terry Considine acquired 76,015 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.03.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

