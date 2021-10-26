Cipher Capital LP Buys New Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,064 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,025 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,455,000 after buying an additional 878,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after buying an additional 549,345 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,794,000 after buying an additional 442,600 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

