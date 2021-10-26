Cipher Capital LP Sells 1,439 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Cipher Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Five Below were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,020,000 after buying an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,543,000 after buying an additional 62,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 658,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,303,000 after buying an additional 93,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE stock opened at $195.85 on Tuesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.59 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.