Cipher Capital LP Sells 2,164 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 83,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JHG. Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $46.27.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 22.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.