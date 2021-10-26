Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,701,000 after buying an additional 3,640,221 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 374.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,892,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072,265 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,922 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,425 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.77 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.65. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.