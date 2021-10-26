Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTRN. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

CTRN stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 155,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,411. The firm has a market cap of $684.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.01. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 218.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

