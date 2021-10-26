Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $147.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,507 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Citizens Community Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

