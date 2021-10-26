City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,692 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in City were worth $42,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in City by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in City by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in City by 145.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 89.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCO opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.49. City Holding has a 52 week low of $57.09 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.65.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. City had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 35.48%. Analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $86,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

