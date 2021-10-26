Civitas (CIV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $80,498.54 and $17.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civitas has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00044474 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001118 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000149 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,306,566 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

