Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stock Holdings Raised by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 789,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,609 shares during the period. Clean Harbors makes up 2.4% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $73,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CLH opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $115.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.83.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

