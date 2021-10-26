CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.54 on Top Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $3,466.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000661 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00016506 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,717,177 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

