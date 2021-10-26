CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%.

Shares of CCNE opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $422.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.05. CNB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CNB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 67.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

