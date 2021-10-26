Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCEP. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.54.

Shares of CCEP opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average is $58.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after purchasing an additional 181,635 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 174,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after buying an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 509.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 149,031 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

