Coldstack (CLS) Price Tops $3.13 on Exchanges

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $65,914.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can now be purchased for about $3.13 or 0.00005164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00073528 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.56 or 0.00076884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00103481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,849.44 or 1.00472991 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,131.41 or 0.06821672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002683 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

