Color Platform Hits 1-Day Volume of $57.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $233,875.99 and approximately $57.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,980.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.94 or 0.00985702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.06 or 0.00277603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.31 or 0.00248960 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00031510 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003184 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars.

