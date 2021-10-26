Columbia Banking System (COLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.35 million. On average, analysts expect Columbia Banking System to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Banking System stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Columbia Banking System worth $15,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COLB. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

