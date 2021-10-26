Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Director Gary E. Mccullough Purchases 3,155 Shares

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Director Gary E. Mccullough bought 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $26,664,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 62.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,466,000 after buying an additional 486,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,070,000 after acquiring an additional 485,581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2,533.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after acquiring an additional 408,067 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,123,000 after acquiring an additional 388,750 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.11.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.