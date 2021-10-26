Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Commerzbank from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.46.

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $7.55 on Monday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

