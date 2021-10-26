Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 7,406 Shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) by 56.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FNCB Bancorp were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNCB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 62.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth $72,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $347,000. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNCB opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.41. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $8.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

In other news, Director William G. Bracey acquired 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $95,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,297.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis A. Denaples, Jr. acquired 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $40,001.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities.

