Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.23. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

