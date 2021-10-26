Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys New Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALTO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $31,285,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $6,234,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $2,687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $2,599,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $1,999,000. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alto Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ ALTO opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $417.18 million, a P/E ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $298.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.98 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alto Ingredients Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

