Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,720 First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,720 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of First Financial Northwest as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 37.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth about $367,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 77.8% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 24,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $16.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.55.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

