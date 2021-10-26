Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $206,000 Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Consolidated Water worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWCO opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.45 million, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.71%.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

