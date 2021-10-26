Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CBU traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.34. 259,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,172. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.85.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community Bank System stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Community Bank System worth $18,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.