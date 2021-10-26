Community Health Systems (CYH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Community Health Systems to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2021 guidance at $0.600-$0.800 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYH. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Health Systems stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Community Health Systems worth $12,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.