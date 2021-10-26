Comparing The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) & Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of The Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Walt Disney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Walt Disney and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Walt Disney $65.39 billion 4.78 -$2.86 billion $2.02 85.15 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Walt Disney.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Walt Disney and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Walt Disney 0 4 19 0 2.83 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Walt Disney presently has a consensus price target of $208.79, indicating a potential upside of 21.38%. Given The Walt Disney’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Walt Disney is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Profitability

This table compares The Walt Disney and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Walt Disney 1.77% 3.78% 1.68% Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Walt Disney beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co. is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations. The Parks, Experiences and Products segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; the Disneyland Resort in California; Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii; the Disney Vacation Club; the Disney Cruise Line; and Adventures by Disney. The Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures, direct-to-video content, musical recordings and live stage plays. This segment distributes films primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Touchstone banners. The DTCI segment licenses the company’s trade names, characters and visual and literary properties to various manufacturers, game developers, publishers and retailers throughout the world. It also develops and publ

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

