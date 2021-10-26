CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives $158.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in CONMED by 275.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CONMED by 386.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $144.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.12. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $147.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

