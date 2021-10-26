Connectome Hits Market Cap of $124,421.38 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $124,421.38 and $1.20 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Connectome alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00053989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00215103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00104073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

CNTM is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connectome’s official website is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.