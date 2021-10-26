Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Trading Down 4.6%

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.78. Approximately 1,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 341,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $696.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $376,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Conn’s by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 39,093 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

