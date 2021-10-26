Consolidated Communications (CNSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.40. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consolidated Communications stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 151.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

