Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Constellium posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.67. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSTM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Constellium by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 15.9% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. 81,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,781. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 2.62. Constellium has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $21.59.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.