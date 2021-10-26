Contrasting CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) & Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CBB Bancorp and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Meta Financial Group 25.19% 16.26% 1.82%

79.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Financial Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBB Bancorp and Meta Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBB Bancorp $72.87 million 1.74 $13.34 million N/A N/A Meta Financial Group $532.64 million 3.76 $104.72 million $2.43 25.84

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CBB Bancorp and Meta Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Financial Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

Meta Financial Group has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.02%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats CBB Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities. The company offers its service through 8 full-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, and Texas; and five loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services & Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

