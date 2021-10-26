Contrasting Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.55 -$35.45 million $0.03 830.83 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital $95.49 million 5.42 $18.41 million $1.12 11.92

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 83.90% 8.30% 3.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Logan Ridge Finance and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00

Logan Ridge Finance presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.39%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.75%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital beats Logan Ridge Finance on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million. It also invests between $10 million and $50 million in senior secured loans such as first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and mezzanine debt. It also makes secondary direct investments. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

