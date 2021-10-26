Contrasting LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) and Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and Plaza Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 37.80% 7.99% 4.24% Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LTC Properties and Plaza Retail REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 2 2 0 0 1.50 Plaza Retail REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40

LTC Properties presently has a consensus target price of $38.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.49%. Plaza Retail REIT has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.29%. Given Plaza Retail REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plaza Retail REIT is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LTC Properties and Plaza Retail REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $159.34 million 8.27 $95.29 million $2.41 13.89 Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Plaza Retail REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Plaza Retail REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

