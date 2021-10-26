Cook Protocol (COOK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $349,702.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00077255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.35 or 0.00103607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,561.20 or 1.00627439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,128.63 or 0.06860055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

