Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Core Alternative ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CCOR opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. Core Alternative ETF has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94.

