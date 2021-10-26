CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

COR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Shares of COR stock opened at $145.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $155.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total transaction of $104,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $17,594,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 70.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.