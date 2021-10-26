Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.Corning also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Corning in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.25.

GLW stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.41. 436,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

