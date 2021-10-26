Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) PT Raised to C$8.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$7.40 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average price target of C$8.03.

CJR.B stock opened at C$5.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$3.47 and a 1 year high of C$6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.96.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

