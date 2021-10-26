Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Gap Up to $8.00

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.29. Coty shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 184,549 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Coty by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,728,000 after acquiring an additional 354,865 shares during the period. MIK Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $7,070,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Coty by 55.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 17.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coty in the first quarter worth $10,666,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

