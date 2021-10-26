Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,038 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 12,702 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.08% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $30,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $192.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.50 and a 200 day moving average of $156.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.