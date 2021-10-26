Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 3,327 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.35% of Assurant worth $31,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,069,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,400,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ opened at $164.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.58 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Assurant from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.34.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

