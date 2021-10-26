Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 58,904 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC trimmed its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 410,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 58,904 shares during the quarter. RPM International accounts for 1.2% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $36,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,579.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

RPM International stock opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.89. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.