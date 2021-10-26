Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CR traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.50. 719,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.89. Crane has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $106.12.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

