Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE CR traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.50. 719,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.89. Crane has a 12 month low of $49.05 and a 12 month high of $106.12.
In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.
About Crane
Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.
