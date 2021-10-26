Credit Suisse AG Has $192.47 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,411,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,291 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in JD.com were worth $192,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 83.3% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.64. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

