Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532,710 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $253,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.31.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average is $100.87. The company has a market capitalization of $152.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

